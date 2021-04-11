Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 108,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $1,318,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

