Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

