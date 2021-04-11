Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $24.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $214.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.35 and a 200-day moving average of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

