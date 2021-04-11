Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $60.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,822 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

IEFA opened at $74.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.