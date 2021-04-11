Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after buying an additional 2,027,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,541,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $18,267,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $112.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.