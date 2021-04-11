Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $272.29 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.