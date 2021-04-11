Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.