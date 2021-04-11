Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

