Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,322,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 174.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

