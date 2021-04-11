Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 22,298 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,298 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after acquiring an additional 267,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,188,000.

Shares of SCHC opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

