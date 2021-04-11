Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IGOV opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.31. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

