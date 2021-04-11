Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,339 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

