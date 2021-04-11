Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $266.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $147.60 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

