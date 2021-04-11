Pyrk Price Down 33.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Pyrk has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $207,355.32 and $10,048.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

