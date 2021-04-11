Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Tops $12.67 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $17,227.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.67 or 0.00021194 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

