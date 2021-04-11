Qcash Market Capitalization Tops $68.13 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.13 million and $836.81 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.16 or 0.00736469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,133.00 or 1.00158811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.00796526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.