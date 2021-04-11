Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.49 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $15.15 or 0.00025360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $871.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 41.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,309,844 coins and its circulating supply is 98,276,041 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

