QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $1.75. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.