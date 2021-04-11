QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 28,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,774 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.