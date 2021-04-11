Quantis Network (QUAN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $23,789.88 and $7.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00296874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00737971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,674.90 or 0.99794586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.72 or 0.00795557 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

