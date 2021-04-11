Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $33.69 million and $128,436.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,797.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,149.85 or 0.03595231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.05 or 0.00419833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $684.81 or 0.01145218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.34 or 0.00540736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $271.01 or 0.00453220 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.20 or 0.00363225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.39 or 0.00208028 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,714,534 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

