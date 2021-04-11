Quark Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $457.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.