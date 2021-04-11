QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 22% Lower This Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $263.33 million and $9.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

