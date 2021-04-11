Qubitica (QBIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00066147 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004063 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 487.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000769 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

