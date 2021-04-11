QuickSwap (QUICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.28 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $164.48 or 0.00273734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $408,383.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

