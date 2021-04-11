QunQun (QUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. QunQun has a market cap of $5.86 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

