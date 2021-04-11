Radix Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $106.96 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00083562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00617524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Radix

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

