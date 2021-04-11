RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of RadNet worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 650,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in RadNet by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

