Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Colliers Securities lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Radware by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,878,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,026,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Radware by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,751 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Radware by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

