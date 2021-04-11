Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $9,726.51 and $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00068387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00296540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.00725732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,043.09 or 1.00237554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.06 or 0.00814783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

