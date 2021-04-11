Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading Up 104.5% This Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 96.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 104.5% higher against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $19,390.31 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00299035 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.00732839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,436.05 or 0.99438033 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.41 or 0.00778640 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

