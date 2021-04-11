Raiden Network Token Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002189 BTC on major exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $66.79 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.56 or 0.00373573 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001693 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

