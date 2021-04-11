RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Hits $193.98 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, RAMP has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $193.98 million and approximately $46.53 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RAMP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 235,938,609 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.