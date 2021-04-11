Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 211,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.94% of Range Resources worth $102,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.