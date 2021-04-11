Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $4,725.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

