Rapidz 1-Day Volume Tops $1,981.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.83 million and $1,981.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

