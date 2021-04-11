Rapidz (RPZX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapidz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.