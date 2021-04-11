Rarible (RARI) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Rarible has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $28.46 or 0.00047833 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.50 or 0.00611012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

