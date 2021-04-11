Rate3 Price Up 54.2% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $977,365.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00056282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00083845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.00614590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032499 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

