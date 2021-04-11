Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385,141 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.31% of Raven Industries worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,454,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 263,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $9,089,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Raven Industries stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

