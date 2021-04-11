Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and $58,206.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00068434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00296273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.00724514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,208.48 or 1.00125205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.55 or 0.00795818 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

