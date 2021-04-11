Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34,137.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $34,137.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00297386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.95 or 0.00731058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.08 or 0.99554096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00778220 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.