Raydium Hits Market Capitalization of $329.60 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $12.08 or 0.00020222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $329.60 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00296539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.38 or 0.00722248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,899.71 or 1.00288378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.50 or 0.00796122 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00017977 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,288,814 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

