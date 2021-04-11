Raymond L. Polman Sells 65,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total transaction of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,466,685.74.

FR traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.67. 907,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,100. The company has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 200.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.16. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$9.32 and a one year high of C$30.75.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

