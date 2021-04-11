Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.5% of North American Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $18,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,423,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,860. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

