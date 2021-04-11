Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $2.10 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $13.77 million and $602,149.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003501 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.27 or 0.00296004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.55 or 0.00720601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,578.06 or 0.99483218 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $475.02 or 0.00793180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

