Realio Network (RIO) Price Reaches $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Realio Network has a market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $560,326.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.56 or 0.00295946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.27 or 0.00732932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,475.46 or 0.99691019 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.83 or 0.00780812 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.