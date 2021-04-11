RED Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, RED has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $257,854.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

