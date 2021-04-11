ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0077 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $222.95 million and approximately $964,747.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,902.01 or 0.99951064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036655 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00471834 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00324494 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.49 or 0.00760021 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00105805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003982 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

