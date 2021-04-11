ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $222.95 million and approximately $964,747.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

